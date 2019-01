Photo taken from a drone on Jan. 21, 2019, showing the wreckage caused by an illegal pipeline tap in Mexico's Hidalgo state, whose death toll rose from 85 to 89 by early Monday morning. EFE-EPA/MLA

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at his daily press conference on Jan. 21, 2019, announces that the death toll from the blast caused by an illegal pipeline tap had risen from 85 to 89 by early Monday morning. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (l.) and Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer (r.) at the president's daily press conference on Jan. 21, 2019, announce that the death toll from the blast caused by an illegal pipeline tap had risen from 85 to 89 by early Monday morning. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The death toll from the blast caused by an illegal pipeline tap in the central state of Hidalgo has climbed to 89, Mexican officials said Monday.

"From yesterday to today unfortunately we have had four more deaths, which added to the previously announced 85 made a total of 89 fatalities a 5 o'clock this morning," Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said.