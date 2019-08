Rescuers work to retrieve survivors from underneath the rubble of the landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county, Zhejiang province, China, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FEATURECHINA

Typhoon Lekima, the most severe one to hit China since 2014, has left at least 28 dead and 20 missing in its wake, according to the latest figures released by local authorities on Sunday.

These figures, published by the state-owned Xinhua agency, were mainly recorded in Yongjia County, in eastern Zhejiang province, where torrential rains on Saturday caused a landslide that blocked rivers, leading a reservoir to overflow and wash away nearby settlements.