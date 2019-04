A victim is rescued alive last Friday, April 12, following the collapse of a pair of four-story residential buildings in a militia-controlled neighborhood of this southeastern Brazilian metropolis; the death toll this Tuesday stands at 15. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Firefighters are seen on a search and rescue mission last Friday, April 12, following the collapse of a pair of four-story residential buildings in a militia-controlled neighborhood of this southeastern Brazilian metropolis; the death toll this Tuesday stands at 15. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

A victim is rescued alive and is taken by helicopter to hospital last Friday, April 12, following the collapse of a pair of four-story residential buildings in a militia-controlled neighborhood of this southeastern Brazilian metropolis; the death toll this Tuesday stands at 15. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The number of people confirmed dead after the collapse of a pair of four-story residential buildings in a militia-controlled neighborhood of this southeastern Brazilian metropolis stands at 15, authorities said Tuesday.

Rescue teams, meanwhile, are continuing to search for nine people who remain missing in the wake of Friday's tragedy.