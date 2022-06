Anti-riot police officers fire tear gas and water cannon against anti-government protesters as they march near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok's new governor has designated seven zones across the capital for the holding of protests, a measure that comes as large anti-government rallies have taken place since 2020.

Car parks, parks and sports venues, away from the historical and financial centers of Bangkok, are some of the authorized spaces where the political protests can now be held, as long as authorities are informed in advance and do not break the law, according to the document made public on Friday.