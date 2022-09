A 4 September 2022 photo of a monkey at a concession managed by the non-profit environmental protection organization Arbio in the Amazon department of Madre de Dios in southeastern Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A 4 September 2022 photo of a bird at a concession managed by the non-profit environmental protection organization Arbio in the Amazon department of Madre de Dios in southeastern Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The fight to preserve the Amazon for posterity is a titanic, uphill and mostly thankless struggle and also one that puts rainforest defenders' very lives at risk.

One front-line warrior in Peru's portion of that vast wilderness is Victor Zambrano, a prominent environmental activist in that South American country.