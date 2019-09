Panamanian Environment Minister Milciades Concepcion speaks with EFE about halting deforestation in his country - which has destroyed about half of Panama's woodlands - in an interview in Panama City on Sept. 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Lemos

Panamanian Environment Minister Milciades Concepcion, in an interview with EFE, warned that just three of his country's 10 provinces have good forest coverage after decades of deforestation that has destroyed at least 50 of the woodlands and jungle.

Therefore, he asked for everyone's help in implementing plans to recover and monitor the forests, including the one-year moratorium on lumbering and the suspension on issuing lumbering permits.