Prevfogo firefighters, an Ibama forest brigade formed by indigenous people of the Tenhari ethnic group, participates in the extinction of a fire in the indigenous reserve of their ethnicity, located in the south of the state of Amazonas and through which the Transamazon highway passes in Humaita, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

View of a fire in southern state of Amazonas and through which it crosses the Transamazonian highway in Manicore, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

The Brazilian Amazon lost 1,698 square kilometers (656 square miles) of its vegetation cover in August, an area 222 percent higher than the deforestation recorded in the same month in 2018, according to data released on Sunday by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Although the total deforestation was slightly less than in the previous month, the destruction of the vegetation cover of the world's largest rainforest continued to grow compared to last year. EFE-EPA