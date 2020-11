Shoppers hunt for bargains in Caracas, Venezuela, on Black Friday, which was moved up to 20 November 2020 under the leftist government's program for mitigating the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Many Venezuelans shrugged off concerns about the coronavirus and hunted for bargains on Black Friday, which was moved up by one week under leftist President Nicolas Maduro's week-on, week-off economic reopening plan.

Around nine months after the pandemic first took hold in the region, Venezuela still has relatively low totals of just 98,665 confirmed cases and fewer than 900 deaths, according to official figures.