Edgar Degas' 'Little Dancer' sculpture on display before the opening of 'Degas at the Opera' exhibition at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, USA, 26 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

A visitor looks at the sculpture 'Little Dancer Aged Fourteen' by French artist Edgar Degas, on the ground floor of the West Building at the National Gallery of Art, after it reopened to the public, in Washington, DC, USA, 20 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The sculpture 'Little Dancer Aged Fourteen' of French Impressionist artist Edgar Degas is on display at the Desa Unicum auction house in Warsaw, Poland, 09 November 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT

The sculpture 'Petite danseuse de quatorze ans' by Edgar Degas is on display as part of the 20th and 21st century sales at Christie's auction house in New York, New York, USA, April 29, 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/SARAH YENESEL

A sculpture by famed impressionist Edgar Degas Thursday fetched $41.6 million at an auction at Christie's in New York, marking a record for any work by the French artist so far.

The sculpture, "Petite danseuse de quatorze ans," (The Little Dancer Aged Fourteen, the title given by the artist) was among the collection of Anne h. Bass that went under the hammer during the auction house’s 20th/21st Century Art sales series at Rockefeller Center in New York. EFE