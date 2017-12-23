A customer tastes a fragrance at the Gulab Singh Johrimal perfume store in New Delhi, founded in 1816, on Dec. 21, 2017. EFE/Atul Vohra

A heady mix of fragrances lingered in the chaotic Old Delhi several yards in front of the entrance of Gulab Singh Johrimal, an establishment dedicated to traditional Indian perfumes for the past 200 years.

An ancient pendulum clock welcomes potential clients to the premises whose walls are lined up with stacks of golden bottles with tassels and colorful stones, and jars made of colored glass and decorated with floral patterns, sourced directly from the north Indian city of Firozabad, which bears the sobriquet of the "Glass City of India".