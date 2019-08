Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2019, of protest messages in the backpack of a man who delivers meals for an online platform in Mexico City; like other delivery workers here, he daily faces the dangers of traffic accidents not always covered by insurance, armed robbery and even sexual harassment, the reasons they have now joined forces to guarantee their own safety. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2019, of a man who delivers meals for an online platform in Mexico City; like other delivery workers here, he daily faces the dangers of traffic accidents not always covered by insurance, armed robbery and even sexual harassment, the reasons they have now joined forces to guarantee their own safety. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2019, of a woman who delivers meals for an online platform in Mexico City; like other delivery workers here, she daily faces the dangers of traffic accidents not always covered by insurance, armed robbery and even sexual harassment, the reasons they have now joined forces to guarantee their own safety. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Traffic accidents not always covered by insurance, armed robbery and even sexual harassment are dangers that Mexico City's delivery workers face every day, and are some of the reasons they have now joined forces to guarantee their own safety.

As some of the delivery workers for Rappi, UberEats and Cornershop told EFE, to do their job in this big city takes guts.