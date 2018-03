Indian women shout slogans and take part in a protest against rape during International Women's Day in New Delhi, India, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian women from Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal (ABTMM) participates in a Women Empowerment Rally, on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Mumbai, India, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Thousands of Indian women came out on the streets on Thursday on International Women's Day to demand equal rights and an end to sexual violence.

Around 2,000 demonstrators formed a human chain around central Delhi's Connaught Place in a protest convened by the 'Rape Roko' movement, an initiative launched by the Delhi Commission for Women in January to raise awareness against such crimes.