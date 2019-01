The setup of the wild boar fence along the Danish-German border begins at Padborg, Denmark, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANK CILIUS

Forester Bent Rasmussen from the Danish Nature Agency (L) reviews workers who start to setup the wild boar fence along the Danish-German border at Padborg, Denmark, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANK CILIUS

The Danish government said Monday that work had begun to erect a fence along its southern border with Germany in a bid to stave off African swine fever and protect its porcine population.

The new fence, part of a range of measures approved by the Danish parliament in June to be taken against the disease, was expected to be complete in autumn this year, the Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark said in a statement.