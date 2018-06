Photograph provided June 7 showing Mexican activist Emma Sanchez, member of the group "Dreamer Mothers," who support mothers deported from the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Mexican activist Emma Sanchez, like many deported mothers forced to leave their children back in the United States, has made a new life in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico.

Sanchez - who met her husband, US citizen Michael Paulsen, in 2000 shortly after arriving in Vista, California - was forbidden from returning to the US for a decade after she was deported 12 years ago for having entered the country illegally.