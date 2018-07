Photograph provided Jul 10 showing deported veteran Jose Melquiades Velasco during an interview in Tijuana, Mexico, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Photograph provided Jul 10 showing deported veteran Armando Scott during an interview in Tijuana, Mexico, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Photograph provided Jul 10 showing deported veteran Armando Scott during an interview in Tijuana, Mexico, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Photograph provided Jul 10 showing deported veteran Emiliano Arce during an interview in Tijuana, Mexico, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Deported veterans hope for a chance to return to US

Here in the United States-Mexico border city of Tijuana, a small house serves as a meeting point and shelter for people who served in the US Armed Forces but were later deported due to a minor offense or misdemeanor.

Mexican-born veteran Jose Melquiades is one such case.