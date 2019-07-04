General view of part of the process of preparing henequen fibers for use in making assorted fashion items like handbags, shoes and satchels, taken June 29, 2019, in Sotuta de Peon, in Mexico's Yucatan state. EFE-EPA/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

General view of part of the process of preparing henequen fibers for use in making assorted fashion items like handbags, shoes and satchels, taken June 29, 2019, in Sotuta de Peon, in Mexico's Yucatan state. EFE-EPA/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

"Henequen," a type of agave cactus whose fiber is traditionally used in making ropes and cords, is experiencing markedly increased popularity among Mexican artisans who are using it in designer handbags, shoes, satchels, wallets and other items for decoration.

"I've been working with all types of crafts for 25 years. I work with fabric made from (henequen) yarn and it's not difficult," said Rayna Isabel Uicab, an artisan in the town of Hunucma, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Merida, the capital of Mexico's Yucatan state.