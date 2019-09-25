Desmond Tutu, the archbishop emeritus of Cape Town and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, received a visit on Wednesday from British royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who are in southern Africa on their first official trip abroad as a family of three.
Accompanied by his daughter Thandeka, Tutu greeted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a smile at the entrance to his foundation, which is located in the South African coastal city of Cape Town.