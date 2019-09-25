Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOBY MELVILLE/POOL

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, during their meeting in the South African coastal city of Cape Town with the archbishop emeritus of Cape Town and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Desmond Tutu. EPA-EFE/TOBY MELVILLE/POOL

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (L); and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (R) holding her son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (C) and his daughter Thandeka (2-L) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/HENK KRUGER/POOL

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (2-L); and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (R), holding her son Archie, have tea with Archbishop Desmond Tutu (L) and his daughter Thandeka (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/HENK KRUGER/POOL

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, during their meeting in the South African coastal city of Cape Town with the archbishop emeritus of Cape Town and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Desmond Tutu. EPA-EFE/TOBY MELVILLE/POOL

Desmond Tutu, the archbishop emeritus of Cape Town and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, received a visit on Wednesday from British royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who are in southern Africa on their first official trip abroad as a family of three.

Accompanied by his daughter Thandeka, Tutu greeted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a smile at the entrance to his foundation, which is located in the South African coastal city of Cape Town.