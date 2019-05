A visitor takes a photo of a sculpture by British artist Anthony Gormley at the museum in Delos as part of his "Sight" exhibition on the island of Delos, Greece. EFE/Emma Pons Valls

Sculpture by British artist Antony Gormley as part of his "Sight" exhibition on the island of Delos, Greece. EFE/Emma Pons Valls

British artist Antony Gormley poses with one of his sculptures as part of his "Sight" exhibition on the island of Delos, Greece. EFE/Emma Pons Valls

Sculpture by British artist Antony Gormley as part of his "Sight" exhibition on the island of Delos, Greece. EFE/Emma Pons Valls

A tiny Greek island that has been uninhabited for thousands of years has been given a new lease of life with a set of Antony Gormley rusty sculptures that mingle with the ancient ruins, the British artist told Efe Monday.

Delos, a granite rock five kilometers long and one and a half km wide, is the stage of this unlikely exhibition titled "Sight."