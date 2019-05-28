Ronaldo, on May 13, 2019, searches the bottom of the great sewer in Caracas that was once the clear blue Guaire River, in order to find valuables that he can later sell, the only way he has found to make a living in Venezuela's economic crisis. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Youths in Caracas on May 21, 2019, gather to search the bottom of the great sewer in Caracas that was once the clear blue Guaire River, in order to find valuables that they can later sell, the only way they have found to make a living in Venezuela's economic crisis. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Ronaldo, on May 14, 2019, dives into the great sewer in Caracas that was once the clear blue Guaire River, where he will feel around the bottom for valuables that he can later sell, the only way he has found to make a living in Venezuela's economic crisis. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Ronaldo takes a deep breath and dives into the great sewer that was once the clear blue Guaire River, feels around the bottom, looks among the slimy stones and comes up again. He's found nothing of value, so he must keep diving in these putrid waters until he comes up with something he can sell.

The 19-year-old man's routine is like that of hundreds of other young people, and some not so young, all desperately seeking a source of income because of the nation's economic crisis. They have therefore turned to the polluted waters of the Guaire River that at one point Caracas made into a dump for urban and industrial trash, where they search its depths for objects that might have slipped down drains in the nation's capital and that still have value.