Ronaldo takes a deep breath and dives into the great sewer that was once the clear blue Guaire River, feels around the bottom, looks among the slimy stones and comes up again. He's found nothing of value, so he must keep diving in these putrid waters until he comes up with something he can sell.
The 19-year-old man's routine is like that of hundreds of other young people, and some not so young, all desperately seeking a source of income because of the nation's economic crisis. They have therefore turned to the polluted waters of the Guaire River that at one point Caracas made into a dump for urban and industrial trash, where they search its depths for objects that might have slipped down drains in the nation's capital and that still have value.