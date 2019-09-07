Fearing that a Taliban-like fundamentalist government may return, many women in Afghanistan are determined to vote in the upcoming presidential polls to defend their hard-won rights enshrined since the collapse of the Islamist regime in 2001.

Activist Muqadasa Ahmadzai, 25, was a child when the Taliban ruled the country for five years from 1996. She doesn’t have many memories of that era but that has not prevented her from dedicating her life to promote women's rights and avoid a possible reversal of the country’s democratic values. EFE-EPA