An artist's plan of an exhibition area at Ghibli Park, which is scheduled to open in Nagoya, Japan in 2022, as provided by Studio Ghibli. EPA-EFE/STUDIO GHIBLI HANDOUT

An artist's impression of the entrance to Ghibli Park, which is scheduled to open in Nagoya, Japan in 2022 as provided by Studio Ghibli. EPA-EFE/STUDIO GHIBLI HANDOUT

An artist's impression of an exhibition zone at Ghibli Park, which is scheduled to open in Nagoya, Japan in 2022, as provided by Studio Ghibli. EPA-EFE/STUDIO GHIBLI HANDOUT

The first sketch of a Studio Ghibli-inspired theme park, scheduled to open in 2022 in Nagoya in central Japan, has revealed a design that recreates the most iconic settings from the renowned animation studio.

The complex, with a surface area of 200 hectares (494 acres), will be named "Ghibli Park" and will be divided into five parts based on movies such as My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and Princess Mononoke (1997) among others, a person in charge of the project confirmed to EFE on Friday.