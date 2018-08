US recording artist Chaka Khan performs on Aug. 31, 2018, during the funeral service for US singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan; known as the Queen of Soul, Franklin died Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer and will be laid to rest at Detroit's Woodlawn Cemetery alongside her father and other family members. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks on Aug. 31, 2018, during the funeral service for US singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Television personality Judge Greg Mathis speaks on Aug. 31, 2018, during the funeral service for US singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit paid its last respects to Aretha Franklin this Friday with heart-wrenching cries, soul-music psalms and a funeral attended by notables from the worlds of politics and music.

The 76-year-old Queen of Soul died Aug. 16 at her home in the Motor City after a battle with cancer.