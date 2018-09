Environmental activists at a demonstration calling for the abandonment of fossil fuels and the adoption of renewable energy outside the ongoing Climate Change Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/NOEL CABALLERO

A joint platform of developing countries on Saturday called on developed nations to make a greater commitment towards honoring the Paris Agreement during the Climate Change Conference being held in the Thai capital.

The platform, which brings together around 20 countries including Bolivia, Ecuador, Cuba and Venezuela, called for respecting the vital and delicate balance reached in 2015 in Paris.