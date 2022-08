A man with a skull mask performs the traditional dance of the 'Vacas Culonas', while participating with other Catholic parishioners in a tour they take together, with the image of Santo Domingo de Guzman through the eastern neighborhoods, in Managua, Nicaragua, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Catholic parishioners participate in a tour that they take together, with the image of Santo Domingo de Guzman through the eastern neighborhoods, in Managua, Nicaragua, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Hundreds of devout Catholics took to the streets of Managua on Thursday to celebrate the image of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, which once a year tours the former eastern neighborhoods of the Nicaraguan capital.

The parishioners gathered at the Santo Domingo church in the north of Managua to take a tour of about 10 hours through some popular neighborhoods that a century ago were located in the east of the capital.