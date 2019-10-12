Devotees threw lotus flowers for luck into an elaborately decorated Thai barge carrying a golden Buddha statue in a procession Saturday as part of the 84th annual Lotus Receiving Festival in Samut Prakan province, neighboring the capital.
The main traditional barge was decorated at the front by three three-headed nagas, a symbol of Buddhist protection, and the golden Buddha, called "Luang Phor To," was sheltered by a Bodhi tree, symbolizing enlightenment. It carried boatmen dressed in white traditional outfits, representing angels.