Fallen lotus flowers float in the Bang Pakong river during the celebration of the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Decorated boats wind their way down the Bang Pakong river, one carrying a large portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, while celebrating the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Buddhists line the banks of the Bang Pakong River and throw freshly picked lotus flowers at a large golden Buddha statue floating past as they celebrate the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Decorated boats wind their way down the Bang Pakong River, as they carry a large golden Buddha statue floating during the celebrations of the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Decorated boats wind their way down the Bang Pakong River, as they carry a large golden Buddha statue floating during the celebrations of the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Buddhists hold up fresh lotus flowers while celebrating the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Buddhists line the banks of the Bang Pakong River and throw freshly picked lotus flowers to a large golden Buddha statue floating past as they celebrate the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Decorated boats wind their way down the Bang Pakong River, as they carry a large golden Buddha statue (C) floating during the celebrations of the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai boy stand next the freshly lotus flowers while celebrating the Rap Bua or Lotus Flower Receiving Festival, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Devotees threw lotus flowers for luck into an elaborately decorated Thai barge carrying a golden Buddha statue in a procession Saturday as part of the 84th annual Lotus Receiving Festival in Samut Prakan province, neighboring the capital.

The main traditional barge was decorated at the front by three three-headed nagas, a symbol of Buddhist protection, and the golden Buddha, called "Luang Phor To," was sheltered by a Bodhi tree, symbolizing enlightenment. It carried boatmen dressed in white traditional outfits, representing angels.