Two years after leaving China clandestinely, Tibetan filmmaker Dhondup Wangchen, who spent six years in prison after the protests of 2008 in Tibet, told EFE about his experiences in prison, his escape from the country and his life in exile in the United States.

The 44-year-old director, who has come to Geneva to participate in a global summit of human rights organizations, is one of the few dissidents who has managed to escape from China in recent years.