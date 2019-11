People raise blue umbrellas to form a blue circle, a global symbol of diabetes, in a gathering to mark World Diabetes Day in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

There are around 80 million people in the Americas with diabetes and the number of cases has continued to rise in the Americas.

The United States, Brazil and Mexico have been particularly affected by the problem due to alarming poor diet in the region, where for every person suffering from hunger more than six are overweight or obese.