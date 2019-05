Photograph provided by the Charles Dickens Museum, of the purse that Charles Dickens took on many of his trips, part of the exhibition "Dickens global: For each nation on earth " in London, May 13, 2019. EFE/Charles Dickens Museum

Photograph provided by the Charles Dickens Museum, of the travel desk where Charles Dickens wrote letters to his acquaintances about the destinations he wanted to visit, part of the exhibition "Dickens global: For each nation on earth " in London, May 13, 2019. EFE/Charles Dickens Museum

Photograph provided by the Charles Dickens Museum, of a cartoon of Dickens crossing the English Channel with some of his works and that is part of the exhibition "Dickens global: For each nation on earth " in London, May 13, 2019. EFE/Charles Dickens Museum

A London exhibition "Global Dickens: For Every Nation Upon Earth" presents the English writer as a man of Europe and the world at a time the United Kingdom faces political turbulence and re-evaluates its place in the world, the Dickens Museum director said Monday.

Misconceptions often place Charles Dickens as a quintessentially British writer, but this could not be further from the truth, Cindy Sughrue, director of the London Dickens Museum told Efe on the eve of the launch of its latest show.