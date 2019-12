People look at French painter Claude Monet's creations projected on the walls of Horta Gallery in Brussels, Belgium, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Claude Monet's textured and color-drenched paintings have become huge landscapes at the Horta Gallery in Belgium.

The exhibition has been created with virtual imagery and sound effects to create an immersive experience and will run until the 19 April.