Actress Leyla Uñate (left) poses with Daniel Benítez (d), founder of the social dining hall "Bichito de Luz" in Fuerte Apache, one of the poorest neighborhoods on the Argentine capital's outskirts. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Children pose with Gladys Alvarez (c), a cook at the "Bichito de Luz" dining hall in Fuerte Apache, one of the poorest neighborhoods on the Argentine capital's outskirts. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Local residents in Fuerte Apache, one of the poorest neighborhoods on the Argentine capital's outskirts and the setting of a Netflix series about the childhood of soccer star Carlos Tevez, are coming together to ensure no one goes without food amid the country's severe economic crisis.

Over the past 15 years, more and more young people have been showing up to eat a "merienda" (light afternoon meal) and dinner at the "Bichito de Luz" - a dining hall located on the bottom floor of one of that neighborhood's tower buildings - thanks to the charitable efforts of Daniel Benitez and other individuals.