Techo, a social organization that works to improve people's living conditions in Argentina's "barrios populares," brought attention to their plight on Aug. 14, 2019, when it used a crane to place a small shack - the "Casilla Rosada" - outside the Casa Rosada, the mansion housing the Argentine president's office. EPA-EFE/PHOTO PROVIDED FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Makeshift homes made of sheet metal, wood or cardboard, dirt floors and a lack of basic services are a daily reality for 4 million Argentine residents of "barrios populares" - precarious shantytowns that are a glaring symptom of the country's wide socioeconomic disparities.

Argentina's cyclical economic crises have pushed a large proportion of its population into these type of housing arrangements, which are the clearest manifestation of the gulf between social classes in a country once again experiencing a currency plunge and sky-high consumer prices.