Makeshift homes made of sheet metal, wood or cardboard, dirt floors and a lack of basic services are a daily reality for 4 million Argentine residents of "barrios populares" - precarious shantytowns that are a glaring symptom of the country's wide socioeconomic disparities.
Argentina's cyclical economic crises have pushed a large proportion of its population into these type of housing arrangements, which are the clearest manifestation of the gulf between social classes in a country once again experiencing a currency plunge and sky-high consumer prices.