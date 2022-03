A 16 March 2022 photo of objects found at the site of a 17th-century cemetery in Recife, Brazil. EFE/Diego Nigro

A person works at the site of the discovery of a 17th-century cemetery on 16 March 2022 in Recife, Brazil. EFE/Diego Nigro

A person works at the site of the discovery of a 17th-century cemetery on 16 March 2022 in the northeastern Brazilian city of Recife. EFE/Diego Nigro

The recent discovery of a 17th-century cemetery in this northeastern Brazilian city offers fresh insight into the history of colonial Brazil and the war waged between the Dutch West India Company and the Portuguese Empire for control of that territory.

The archaeological remains were found in what for decades was a favela, or shantytown, of Recife's Pilar neighborhood, located just meters from that major Atlantic port city's historic downtown.