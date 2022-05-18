A handout photo courtesy of Disney on May 17, 2022, shows Helen, an endangered white rhino, wearing an exercise tracker attached to her right lge as she walks in the savannah of Kilimanjaro Safari at the Animal Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US. EFE/David Roark Disney ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A handout photo courtesy of Disney on May 17, 2022, shows Helen, an endangered white rhino, wearing an exercise tracker attached to her right lge as she walks in the savannah of Kilimanjaro Safari at the Animal Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US. EFE/David Roark Disney ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

The 30-year-old white rhinoceros Helen, one of the attractions of Walt Disney World Resort's Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, along with her fellow habitat mates, has joined the worldwide human craze of using wearable technology to track daily activity.

"With wearable fitness trackers being so accessible – from watches on your wrist to apps on your phone – it's simple and convenient to see how much ground you've covered throughout the day between visits to your favorite attractions, restaurants and shows," the company wrote on the Disney Parks blog this week.