Sofi of US duo Sofi Tukker jumps into crowd while performing during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, near Palm Springs, California, USA, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Visitors look through the locked gates of the Disneyland theme park after it was closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Anaheim, California, USA, 14 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

Two women take pictures of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performing on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, near Palm Springs, California, USA, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

An entrance gate to the Disneyland theme park is locked after the park was closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Anaheim, California, USA, 14 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

While United States’ most popular theme parks, including Disneyland, have announced their reopenings, one of the world’s largest music festivals, Coachella, has called off its 2020 edition due to fears of contagion amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The original Disneyland Park and the new Disney California Adventure will open on July 17 after being closed for nearly four months due to the coronavirus epidemic, the company announced on Wednesday. EFE-EPA