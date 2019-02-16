Filipino children play at a slum area suspected by the government as the ground zero of measles outbreak in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A widespread distrust of vaccines has led to a serious measles outbreak in the Philippines, where nearly 7,000 cases and more than 100 deaths had been registered by health authorities, something that led to the start on Saturday of a campaign to vaccinate around 5,000 children per day.

Around 2.6 million children under the age of five have not been vaccinated in the country, still affected by the scandal surrounding Dengvaxia, a controversial anti-dengue vaccine widely used in Philippine schools between 2014 and 2017, which has been associated with the death of 39 children.