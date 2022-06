Dr. Francisco Machado poses for a photo as the drag queen "Vitiliga" on 20 June 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Francisco Machado brings a great deal of passion to his role as a doctor, but he is equally dedicated and enthusiastic when putting on a wig, makeup and a dress and transforming himself into his feminine alter ego Vitiliga.

"I'm 27 years old and I'm a medical surgeon and I'm also a drag queen," he said in revealing that other side of himself on Twitter on May 5.