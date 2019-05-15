Elderly man Stavros Prassinos, 84, walks on a promenade during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A tourist reads a book on a beach, during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Pathologist Panagiotis Soldatos (R) examines elderly woman Afroditi Roussou (2-R), 90, during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Cardiologist Christos Tsopanakis (C), 53, examines Nikolaos Prassinos, 67, during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Residents Stavros Prassinos (C), 84, Evdokia Sigala (R), 79 and Fani Prasinou (L), 87, wait to be examined by the members of the doctors team called 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress), inside cultural center during their mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Cardiologist Christos Tsopanakis, 53, examines Nikolaos Prassinos, 67, during their mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Residents wait to be examined by members of the doctors team called 'Anagennisi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress), outside the cultural center during a mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Otolaryngologist Manolis Phfenakis (top), 57, examines Evdokia Faratzi, 35, during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Residents Fani Prasinou, 87, (C) waits to be examined by members of the doctors team called 'Anagennisi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress), outside rent rooms, during their mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS