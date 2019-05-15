A team of doctors called 'Anagennisi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) visit remote Greek islands to treat residents who struggle to access medical care.
Elderly man Stavros Prassinos, 84, walks on a promenade during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
A tourist reads a book on a beach, during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Pathologist Panagiotis Soldatos (R) examines elderly woman Afroditi Roussou (2-R), 90, during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Cardiologist Christos Tsopanakis (C), 53, examines Nikolaos Prassinos, 67, during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Residents Stavros Prassinos (C), 84, Evdokia Sigala (R), 79 and Fani Prasinou (L), 87, wait to be examined by the members of the doctors team called 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress), inside cultural center during their mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Cardiologist Christos Tsopanakis, 53, examines Nikolaos Prassinos, 67, during their mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Residents wait to be examined by members of the doctors team called 'Anagennisi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress), outside the cultural center during a mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Otolaryngologist Manolis Phfenakis (top), 57, examines Evdokia Faratzi, 35, during a mission of the doctors team 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Residents Fani Prasinou, 87, (C) waits to be examined by members of the doctors team called 'Anagennisi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress), outside rent rooms, during their mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Members of the doctors team called 'Anagennissi and Proodos' (Renaissance and Progress) carry medical supplies in front of a 'Mobile Health Unit', during a mission on the Greek island of Donoussa, in the Aegean Sea, to provide medical services to its few inhabitant, Donoussa, Greece, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS