A May 1973 photo provided by HBO that shows members of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue during a performance for the Bolic Sound KMET Broadcast. EPA-EFE/Rhonda Graam/Courtesy HBO

A January 1976 photo provided on 26 March 2021 by HBO that shows the Ike and Tina Turner Revuew during one of their performances. EPA-EFE/Rhonda Graam/Courtesy HBO

A critically acclaimed documentary that will air Saturday on HBO looks at the turbulent career of multi-Grammy-winning, American-born recording artist Tina Turner, who was known in her prime for her charismatic and dynamic stage presence but has shied away from the public eye in recent years.