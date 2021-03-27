A critically acclaimed documentary that will air Saturday on HBO looks at the turbulent career of multi-Grammy-winning, American-born recording artist Tina Turner, who was known in her prime for her charismatic and dynamic stage presence but has shied away from the public eye in recent years.
Documentary examines tumultuous life of music icon Tina Turner
A January 1976 photo provided on 26 March 2021 by HBO that shows the Ike and Tina Turner Revuew during one of their performances. EPA-EFE/Rhonda Graam/Courtesy HBO
A screen shot provided by HBO of Tina Turner while giving an interview during the 2021 documentary "Tina." EPA-EFE/Rhonda Graam/Courtesy HBO
A May 1973 photo provided by HBO that shows members of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue during a performance for the Bolic Sound KMET Broadcast. EPA-EFE/Rhonda Graam/Courtesy HBO