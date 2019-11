Peruvian filmmaker Gonzalo Benavente, director of the documentary "La revolución y la tierra" (Revolution and Land), poses for a photo during an interview with Efe in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Christian Ugarte

Former President Juan Velasco Alvarado remains a divisive figure in Peru more than four decades after being driven from power, with some regarding him as a hero who freed peasants from slave-like conditions on large plantations and others slamming him as a resentful dictator who expropriated land from the wealthy.

That debate has heated up with the release of the documentary "La revolucion y la tierra" (Revolution and Land), directed by young filmmaker Gonzalo Benavente.