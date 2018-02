File photograph of Capitan, the dog who died guarding his owner's grave for over a decade in Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina in 2012. EPA-EFE/La Voz del Interior

Capitan, the dog who kept vigil for more than a decade at his owner's grave in the Argentine town of Villa Carlos Paz, died in the cemetery, media outlets reported Tuesday.

"I never saw such loyalty," a weeping Marta Clot, the cemetery florist, said of Capitan, a 16-year-old German shepherd mix who was found dead after a period of declining health.