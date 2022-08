The priest Justino Limachi celebrates the mass of San Roque together with the faithful guardian of the parish, the little Gugui (dog), on Dogs' Day, in the Cuerpo de Cristo parish in El Alto, Bolivia, 16 August 2022. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Photograph of a statue of the dog Choco, the community guardian of the area and who was stabbed to death trying to defend some neighbors from thieves who wanted to rob them, with reminders in his honor, during Dog Day, in the Ciudad Satélite neighborhood, in El Alto, Bolivia, 16 August 2022. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Groups of people and their pets attend a San Roque mass on the Day of the Dogs, in the Cuerpo de Cristo parish in El Alto, Bolivia, 16 August 2022. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

The barking of dozens of dogs echoed in the atrium of the Body of Christ parish, in the Bolivian city of El Alto, on Tuesday at a mass celebrated to bless the canines and their humans on Saint Roch's Day.

Priest Justino Limachi and volunteers set up an altar on the outer steps of the church with the image of the patron saint of dogs and placed some chairs around to receive the residents of Villa Adela neighborhood of El Alto.