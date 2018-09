An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin is seen swimming at Dolphin Island, part of the Marine Life Park in Resort World Sentosa, Singapore, Nov. 7, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Bottlenose dolphins understand how to cooperate with their partner and do so with precise coordination, according to a study published Thursday.

Dr Stephanie King, from University of Western Australia’s (UWA) Center for Evolutionary Biology, said that cooperative behaviors are actually found throughout the animal kingdom, “but the question is how they’re doing it.”