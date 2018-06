Russian conductor and Mariinsky Theater Artistic Director Valery Gergiev (L) and Spanish tenor Placido Domingo (C) perform during a gala concert dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. EFE-EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

(L-R) Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, Russian coloratura soprano Albina Shagimuratova, Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez, Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov perform during a gala concert dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. EFE-EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

People listen to Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performing during a gala concert dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. EFE-EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

Tenors Placido Domingo and Juan Diego Florez, among other opera stars, on Wednesday gave their musical tribute to the World Cup in a grandiose gala held at nightfall on the magic stage of Moscow's Red Square one day before the iconic sports event gets under way.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, several thousand people filled the stands set up on the huge square to enjoy a concert in which soprano Anna Netrebko, one of the greatest voices in Russia, also participated.