Dominican singer Carlos Silver aims to break Guinness record for continuous singing on April 2, 2019 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EPA- EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominican singer Carlos Silver can set a new Guinness World Record for continuous singing if he makes it to 9.00 am on April 3.

Silver has belted out scores of songs since stepping into a glass enclosure on a stage opposite the Santo Domingo waterfront last Friday.