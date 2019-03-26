A woman reads a book while lying in a hammock at the newly remodeled promenade of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE / Orlando Barria

The city of Santo Domingo has put at the disposal of its citizens several public spaces designated for their entertainment, recreation and appreciation along almost four kilometers (2.5 miles) of its seaside promenade as part of an initiative aimed at returning to the Dominican capital "its ocean view."

The project includes a bike path, dozens of benches - many of them facing the Caribbean Sea - hammocks, swings, playgrounds, picnic tables, ramps for people with disabilities, free Wi-Fi and lighting around the area, National District Mayor David Collado said Monday.