Photo provided on Apr. 18, 2018 showing designer and president of the Dominican Association of Chabacana Artisans (ACHADOM) Francisco Rodriguez in his workshop in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The Dominican origin of an iconic tropical shirt, known as "guayabera" or "chabacana" and popularized by acclaimed Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, is being showcased in a photo exhibition in this capital.

One of the most widespread notions about the guayabera - which is made of light fabrics, such as linen or cotton - is that the name stems from the habit of Cuban peasants of stashing guavas ("guayaba" in Spanish) inside the shirt's wide pockets.