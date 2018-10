A group of women participate in the 'March of the Brides' to protest gender violence, at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A group of women participate in the 'March of the Brides' to protest gender violence, at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Close to one hundred women dressed in bridal garb but with black mourning veils marched at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) on Friday to protest gender violence in the Dominican Republic.

This was the eighth "March of the Brides," which has been carried out each year to remember the murder of Gladys Ricart decades ago by her former fiance the day they were planning to get married.