Photograph showing the crew commissioned to clear the debris left by the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl from the seafront in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jul 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Hundreds of tons of debris have been removed from the seafront of this capital over the past four days as part of the clean-up after the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl pounded the Dominican Republic with torrential rains.

The refuse was deposited on the coast by the rain-swollen Ozama River, which flows into the Caribbean at Santo Domingo.