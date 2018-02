View of Ramon Matias Mella hospital, one of the medical centers benefiting from ECHO’s Safe Hospitals initiative in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Patients being cared for at the Ramon Matias Mella hospital, one of the medical centers benefiting from ECHO’s Safe Hospitals initiative in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

View of Ramon Matias Mella hospital, one of the medical centers benefiting from ECHO’s Safe Hospitals initiative in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The Dominican health system's years-long effort to ensuring care to people affected by natural disasters has made progress in recent years thanks to Safe Hospitals, an initiative of the European Union.

But while the program has been "quite successful" in the Dominican Republic, much remains to be done, Hilaire Avril, the spokesman in Latin American and the Caribbean for the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations agency (ECHO), told EFE.