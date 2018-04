The Zebras, volunteer district urban educators, at the Spanish Cultural Center for the 5th reading of Miguel de Cervantes's "Don Quixote" on World Book Day in La Paz, Bolivia, on April 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Members of the public visit the Spanish Cultural Center for the 5th reading of Miguel de Cervantes's "Don Quixote," on World Book Day in La Paz, Bolivia, on April 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Don Quixote rode again to adventure on Monday during a public reading of Miguel de Cervantes's masterpiece on World Book Day at the Spanish Cultural Center in La Paz, a city where the author once sought to be posted as a colonial official.

"This has a special meaning here in Bolivia, because Miguel de Cervantes wanted to be commissioned when he asked to be appointed as chief magistrate in La Paz," Spanish Ambassador to Bolivia Enrique Ojeda told EFE.